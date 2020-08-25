A West Midlands Railway train

Passengers using the cross city line in Lichfield will see additional capacity from September, rail bosses have confirmed.

Services were reduced during the coronavirus crisis as passenger demand plummeted.

But West Midlands Railway said the number of services will increase to four trains per hour along the majority of the route, with the maximum six carriages used instead of three.

The operator said the move was part of a a new timetable across its network from 6th September.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:

“This timetable is the most significant step up in our capacity since lockdown. We’re adding thousands of extra seats to give our customers the space to travel with confidence. “We’ve taken all the aspects which made our lockdown timetable work so well and expanded them as increasing numbers of customers continue returning to the railway. This simpler timetable will be more reliable for passengers with longer trains to help social distancing. “We know that coronavirus will continue to impact our lives and workplaces for some time to come but by creating a resilient, flexible timetable we can help our customers adjust to their new normal.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

The new timetables are available at www.wmr.uk/plan.