An artist has thanked staff who cared for her during breast cancer surgery by painting a portrait of one of the nurses.

Spire Little Aston staff nurse Sue Corley received the gift from artist Angela Maloney.

Sue Corley with her portrait

The portrait showcases Sue working during the coronavirus crisis.

Angela said she created the image from a photograph she had of the nurse.

Angela Maloney with one of her paintings

“When I was told I had breast cancer and needed surgery I was obviously concerned that the COVID-19 crisis might delay my treatments. “However, I was sent to Spire Little Aston as they were working alongside the NHS from the start of the lockdown, and I have to say it could not have gone better. “I wanted to say thank you in my own special way. “I had already seen lots of NHS paintings that had been done by artists across the country during COVID-19, so I thought a portrait of one of the nurses who had been involved in my care would be very fitting. “I’m delighted with how it turned out – I hope Sue can look back on it in years to come and think ‘did we really go through such a time as that?’. “It was a strange time to be a patient but I’m sure it was even stranger being a nurse.” Angela Maloney

Sue, who has worked at Spire Little Aston for five years, said she was over the moon with the painting.