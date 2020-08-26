A Lichfield auction house has confirmed it is restarting a free valuation service following the coronavirus lockdown.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers will host sessions at The Hub at St Mary’s again from 10am to 4pm on Thursdays from 3rd September.

Heading up the valuations at The Hub will be Heather Callaway, a Fellow of the Institute of Registered Valuers and certified gemmologist.

“I’m really excited to be back at The Hub at St Mary’s and seeing the people of Lichfield once more. “The Hub is a wonderfully impressive, big and airy space and it’s a lovely place to be – even more so with the new café able to once again provide delicious drinks. “It’s so good to see people safely getting back to a more normal life and I can’t wait to help them discover the stories behind their hidden treasures, whether they are objects you’ve long wondered about or something recently rediscovered during a lockdown sort-out.” Heather Callaway

The auction company has a long association with St Mary’s and held a specialist auction of watches and designer gear at the venue in 2019 which raised £1,000 for We Love Lichfield and a further £500 for the Guild of St Mary’s.

Louise Fleming, executive project director at The Hub, said: