Lichfield City FC picked up a victory in their latest pre-season outing.

Matthew Gardner opened the scoring when he nodded home from Luke Childs’ cross.

It was 2-0 when Childs and Gardner repeated the trick with a ball across the box being missed by a defender to allow Gardner to chest the ball home.

The City man almost had his hat-trick, only to see the keeper tip his effort on to the post.

Dudley halved the deficit with a driven free kick from the edge of the area.

But it was Lichfield who had the last laugh when Gardner ran at the visiting defence before slotting into the bottom corner.