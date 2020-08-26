Action from Chasetown’s friendly against Gresley. Picture: Chasetown FC

A late equaliser from Chasetown FC substitute Josh Cooke earnt the Scholars a draw in their latest friendly at Gresley.

The Scholars went behind in the 51st minute when David Kolodynski’s strike beat Curtis Pond.

Chasetown were reduced to ten men when Tyreace Brown was sent off.

But the leveller came in the 80th minute when a surging run into the box from Alex Curtis saw the home keeper save well and then deny Reggie Smith, only for Cooke to fire home from close range.