Venues in Lichfield and Burntwood should apply to become official training venues for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the area’s MP has said.

Planning is well underway for the international sporting event, with the search now on for locations to host athletes during their preparations for the games.

Facilities need to be within a 30 minute drive of campuses in Birmingham or Warwick, with Conservative MP Michael Fabricant suggesting Lichfield and Burntwood could provide ideal locations.

“The Commonwealth Games are looking for training venues for ten of the 19 sports on the Birmingham 2022 programme, providing essential facilities for thousands of athletes leading up to and during the games. “The sports requiring training venues are athletics, boxing, women’s T20 cricket, hockey, netball, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, rugby sevens, swimming and triathlon.” Michael Fabricant MP

Suitable venues will be needed from 18th July until 10th August 2022.

The organisers of the event say they hope to “spread the economic benefits across the region”.

