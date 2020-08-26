The date has been confirmed for the 2021 Lichfield Half Marathon.

This year was due to mark the 10th anniversary of the event, but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

But organisers KP Events say the race – which is sponsored by Four Oaks Financial Services – will return on 9th May 2021.

Nick Hepburn, Gemma Randle, Martin Ward, Charlotte Trueman and Nick Heath from Four Oaks Financial Services getting ready for the Lichfield Half Marathon

Paul Griffin, from KP Events, said rescheduling this year’s event had not been possible, so the focus had now switched to next year.

“When we postponed the Four Oaks Financial Services Lichfield Half Marathon, which should have taken place on 10th May 2020, we were aiming to deliver this very popular event in October. “Because of the on-going situation with the COVID-19 pandemic this will not be possible. “Participants will shortly receive an email with further information and details and anyone previously registered will automatically have their registration transferred to the new date.” Paul Griffin, KP Events

Martin Ward, MD of Lichfield-based Four Oaks Financial Services, said the company’s support for the race would roll over.