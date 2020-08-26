Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
The date has been confirmed for the 2021 Lichfield Half Marathon.
This year was due to mark the 10th anniversary of the event, but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.
But organisers KP Events say the race – which is sponsored by Four Oaks Financial Services – will return on 9th May 2021.
Paul Griffin, from KP Events, said rescheduling this year’s event had not been possible, so the focus had now switched to next year.
“When we postponed the Four Oaks Financial Services Lichfield Half Marathon, which should have taken place on 10th May 2020, we were aiming to deliver this very popular event in October.
“Because of the on-going situation with the COVID-19 pandemic this will not be possible.
“Participants will shortly receive an email with further information and details and anyone previously registered will automatically have their registration transferred to the new date.”Paul Griffin, KP Events
Martin Ward, MD of Lichfield-based Four Oaks Financial Services, said the company’s support for the race would roll over.
“Our two year sponsorship of the Lichfield Half Marathon will continue, only it will now be for the 2021 and 2022 races.
“We are in constant touch with KP Events and the safety of the runners and giving them ample time to train and prepare for the race have been at the forefront of the decision making process.
“Many of the team at Four Oaks Financial Services, including myself and some of my family, will be running and we are now able to put a firm date in the diary and plan our own personal training programmes for the 2021 date.”Martin Ward, Four Oaks Financial Services