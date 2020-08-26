Bosses at the M6 Toll say a move to reduce the cost of journeys is helping local business bounce back after the coronavirus crisis.

The company halved fares for drivers leaving the road at local plaza junctions as part of the Let’s Get The Midlands Moving campaign.

The launch of the Let’s Get The Midlands Moving Campaign

The toll price for HGVs has also been halved for the entire route for a three month period in a bid to support haulage businesses.

Data from the M6 Toll reveals that traffic is up 31% from June to August with companies and employers emerging from the COVID-19 lockdown.

Andy Cliffe, M6 Toll chief executive, said:

“Our latest data paints a very positive picture, with the increases in both business and leisure traffic providing strong indicators that the Midlands is beginning to move again. “With traffic levels rising since June, our Let’s Get The Midlands Moving campaign has been well timed to help businesses and workers quickly and reliably cut through the increasing congestion and achieve business and time efficiencies. “The increase in weekend traffic shows how effective the campaign discounts have been in helpinglocal drivers take more short and regular trips, while also easing the burden for local staycationers during the summer. “Overall, the signs are very encouraging with increasing numbers of firms and their workers returning to the Midlands roads and the Let’s Get The Midlands Moving campaign playing its part in helping to drive the regional recovery.” Andy Cliffe

Michael Fabricant

Lichfield and Burntwood MP Michael Fabricant praised the efforts of the campaign.