Cllr Derick Cross

Claims that councillors should not have babies in their arms during meetings has been criticised by a Burntwood councillor.

Cllr Derick Cross suggested that online meetings of full council were not appropriate going forward.

In an email to councillors, the Conservative representative for Alrewas and Fradley ward, said the members needed to “not be seen dressed sloppy in the garden or toy strewn room, baby in our arms”.

Cllr Rob Birch

But his comments have drawn criticism from Labour’s Cllr Rob Birch who said Cllr Cross’ position was “archaic”.

“As one of the councillors who has been involved in meetings where a fellow councillor had a child in their arms, I say well done to them for not letting the rigours and demands of family life interfere with their role as an active councillor. “We are elected to represent the views of our communities when decisions are being made and our communities include parents and working people not just elderly out of touch people in suits who appear to have no understanding of modern working practices nor the value equality and diversity brings. “The most successful businesses in this modern world during the midst of COVID-19 are those which embrace agility and flexibility. “Instead of putting up barriers to inclusion they remove them. “We should be encouraging engagement and inclusion for all as we can then ensure good decision making where the views of all sectors of society are taken into account. “Such an archaic, mysoginistic view has no place in any council I wish to be involved in and appears to be completely at odds with the views previously expressed by the council leader, Cllr Doug Pullen. “Thankfully there are others who appear to be more progressive and inclusive.” Cllr Rob Birch, Lichfield District Council

“Caring for their newborn child”

Meetings of the council have seen Cabinet member Cllr Liz Little have her child with her for parts of the session.

One of the online meetings where Cllr Liz Little is seen feeding her baby

Cllr Birch added: