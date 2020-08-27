Bus stop

Bus operators are being asked to lay on additional services for students who use public transport to travel to school in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The plea was revealed in a note to schools and parents from Staffordshire County Council’s school transport team.

It comes as all pupils prepare to return to the classroom next month following the coronavirus shutdown.

Parents of those who use public bus services are being told timetables may change as a result of the need to address social distancing concerns on busy services.

“On some routes, where passenger numbers are particularly high, we will aim to separate pupils from the public temporarily. “In those circumstances, we are asking bus companies to arrange separate buses that will operate as dedicated school transport. “New timetables will be provided by the operators, which may be quite different to last year. “Please be patient, the new timetable information will be published in late August.” Staffordshire County Council school transport team

Timetables are in the process of being updated on the county council website.

But where such additional services are introduced a seating system will be in place.

“Pupils will board on the basis of distance from school – so those who live furthest will board first and sit at the back, while those who live closest will board last and sit at the front. “There is no requirement to sit in year or age groupings and pupils must only travel on the bus they are allocated to. “Parents are asked to provide children with face coverings to be worn during the journey, pupils to use the hand sanitiser provided at the entrance to the vehicle and to use the same seat each time. “It is also recommended that pupils wash hands after arriving at school and before and after their journey home.” Staffordshire County Council school transport team

Parents of students using dedicated school bus services have been told additional services will not be required.

Social distancing restrictions will also be relaxed for those using this mode of travel.