Chasetown FC are to make all of their forthcoming fixtures ticket only as part of a plan to manage the risks of coronavirus.

The proposals were revealed as part of a new code of conduct for supporters.

Fans are being allowed back into lower level non-league fixtures.

The code of conduct is also asking those attending games to avoid shouting when facing other supporters.

“To safeguard our staff and stewards and to help protect yourselves and other

supporters at our games, we would request you to follow the guidelines set out. “All of our forthcoming games will be ticket only, so please ensure you have obtained a ticket prior to arriving at the ground.” Chasetown FC supporter code of conduct

Fans are also being asked to maintain social distancing and remain in the spot they choose to watch the game throughout.