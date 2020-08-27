Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Mball93

Extended opening hours over the Bank weekend to give people the chance to experience “a special kind of tranquility” at Lichfield Cathedral.

On Saturday (29th August), the building will be open daily from 10.30am to 4.30pm, with additional hours from 6.30pm to 10pm for the free Cathedral at Night event.

During the evening visitors will be able to walk around the candle-lit site, with dedicated spaces for reflection and prayer.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“Cathedral at Night is an opportunity for anyone who wishes to experience the wonder of the cathedral ‘out of hours’. “There is a lively hustle and bustle during the day, but the evening provides a special kind of tranquillity when the cathedral speaks in different ways. “As people experience the spiritual atmosphere of the cathedral, we hope that they feel a connection with deeper meanings and their deepest feelings. “The aim of the night is to provide space to think about our own lives, to connect with one another and with God.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber

From 8.45pm until 10pm the West Front of the cathedral will also be illuminated by artist-in-residence Peter Walker.

For more details, visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.