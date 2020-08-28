People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to take part in a wildlife survey.

The People’s Trust for Endangered Species is running its Living with Mammals survey from 31st August to 29th November.

The survey, which usually only takes place once a year, asks people to record the presence of mammals in their gardens or local green spaces online.

The charity saw record breaking numbers of volunteers taking part during the coronavirus lockdown, and has now decided to repeat it.

David Wembridge, mammal surveys coordinator at PTES, said:

“Earlier this year more than 10,000 records were submitted – the highest on record since the survey began 18 years ago. “As we find a ‘new normal’, we don’t want to lose this momentum and we want to keep sight of the connection with nature lockdown afforded us. “By taking part again this autumn, we can gain a unique insight into the lives of our wild neighbours, and for the first time, see which species are seen most – and least – between August and November.” David Wembridge

The survey earlier this year saw the most commonly recorded mammals in urban areas listed as hedgehogs, squirrels, foxes, bats and badgers.

“The results don’t necessarily mean that mammal numbers are increasing, just that, with more people spotting wildlife, we can get a better picture of how well or otherwise different species are doing, and find out what we can all do to encourage the wildlife on our doorsteps. “For many people, that connection to nature, during a difficult time, has been a very valuable and positive thing.” David Wembridge

People can find out how to take part in the survey on the PTES website.