A scheme helping older people in Lichfield and Burntwood continue living independently has been given a £250 grant.

MHA Lichfield and District Live at Home received the money from Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield.

Martin Lahert, director at Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield said:

“So many neighbourhoods thrive because of volunteers who work tirelessly to run community groups, host events and provide services that benefit others.

“Much of this work involves supporting older people who, without regular coffee mornings, day-trips or lunch clubs, would be left isolated at home.

“MHA Lichfield and District Live at Home Scheme was just the type of initiative we were hoping to fund this year.

“The scheme makes a real difference to the lives of others, and ensures that older people have opportunities to socialise, leave their homes, and feel less isolated.

“We hope our grant of £250 will help Caroline and her team supporting the scheme in all the work it does.

“Thanks to their hard work, MHA has a positive and welcoming reputation in the Lichfield community.”

Martin Lahert