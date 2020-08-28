Don’t miss out!

Lichfield District Council House

The leader of Lichfield District Council has said he held an “incredibly productive” meeting with a councillor who had her baby in the room.

Derick Cross

Cllr Doug Pullen made his comments on social media after it emerged a member of his Conservative group had suggested parents should not have children with them during meetings.

Cllr Derick Cross also suggested councillors should be “properly dressed for the occasion of serious business decision-making”.

His comments around elected representatives with children has drawn criticism from other councillors.

Cllr Pullen said on social media that recent experience had shown a baby in the room did not mean decision-making could not take place.

https://twitter.com/Douglas_Pullen/status/1298991232236974083

Cllr Cross’ comments have also been branded out-dated by Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson.

“These are absolutely reprehensible comments from Cllr Cross.

“I am dumbfounded that he can be so out of touch and willing to share views that should have been put to bed decades ago.”

Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

  1. Can I clarify that when the leader refers to the “baby in the room” does he mean Cllr Cross?

    A bit like elephant in the room, only a whole lot childish and prone to irrational tantrums that just make the culprit look rather stupid?

    Just for clarity, you understand.

