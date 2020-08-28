Cllr Alastair Little

A councillor says he was “shocked and disappointed” after comments from a Conservative colleague at Lichfield District Council about babies appearing in meetings online.

Cllr Derick Cross

An email sent by Cllr Derick Cross to fellow councillors said it was inappropriate for members of the local authority to be “seen dressed sloppy in the garden or toy strewn room, baby in our arms”.

Cllr Liz Little and Cllr Alastair Little have seen their newborn daughter appear in some of the streamed meetings while she was being fed.

“I was shocked and disappointed by the comments made. “Having my newborn has been a blessing and as my first born has certainly enhanced and improved the way I work in my professional life.” Cllr Alastair Little

Cllr Cross’ comments came off the back of a suggestion from Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, that online meetings should continue in order to encourage more diversity amongst councillors.

One of the online meetings where Cllr Liz Little is seen feeding her baby

And Cllr Alastair Little said he welcomed the support he had received in carrying out his duties as a new parent.

“My beautiful daughter will be making more appearances in the future while we are working online – and I have the full support of our modernising leader Cllr Pullen.” Cllr Alastair Little

Cllr Liz Little

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, added: