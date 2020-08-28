Community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for funding to create local projects.

Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis has made £200,000 available via the People Power Fund and Proceeds of Crime Act Fund.

Matthew Ellis

Grants of between £100 and £10,000 are on offer, with groups having until 14th September to apply.

“The People Power Fund helps local communities with their ideas to make their areas safer. “It is really easy to apply for and is about preventing problems like anti-social behaviour through better security or anything that is likely to successfully deter wrong-doing and community nuisance. “Staffordshire Police strip offenders of their ill-gotten gains and then we make it available in grants to support activities preventing crime via the Proceeds of Crime Act Fund. “It’s a bit of a virtuous circle – criminals commit crime, police via the courts seize their assets and that provides money to make places safer.” Matthew Ellis

People Power Fund applications need to be sponsored by the group’s neighbourhood police officer or PCSO and will initially be assessed by the local Community Safety Partnership.

Groups can find out more and apply online.