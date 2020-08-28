Don’t miss out!
Community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for funding to create local projects.
Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis has made £200,000 available via the People Power Fund and Proceeds of Crime Act Fund.
Grants of between £100 and £10,000 are on offer, with groups having until 14th September to apply.
“The People Power Fund helps local communities with their ideas to make their areas safer.
“It is really easy to apply for and is about preventing problems like anti-social behaviour through better security or anything that is likely to successfully deter wrong-doing and community nuisance.
“Staffordshire Police strip offenders of their ill-gotten gains and then we make it available in grants to support activities preventing crime via the Proceeds of Crime Act Fund.
“It’s a bit of a virtuous circle – criminals commit crime, police via the courts seize their assets and that provides money to make places safer.”Matthew Ellis
People Power Fund applications need to be sponsored by the group’s neighbourhood police officer or PCSO and will initially be assessed by the local Community Safety Partnership.
Groups can find out more and apply online.
Requirements to apply:
1. Your signed constitution
2. Your most recent accounts or income and expenditure breakdown
3. Any crime report that has been issued to you in relation to your project
4. The details of a supporting police officer or police support officer
5. A copy of a recent bank statement
6. A letter from your treasurer, or the person who deals with your finances, confirming that they agree to be financially responsible for this grant, and that they agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this grant
This negates an awful lot of organisations.
