One of the online meetings where Cllr Liz Little is seen feeding her baby

The leader of the Labour opposition group on Lichfield District Council says he was pleased to see a councillor and her new baby looking well during a recent meeting.

It comes after an email from Cllr Derick Cross to the Conservative group said it was not appropriate for councillors to be “seen dressed sloppy in the garden or toy strewn room, baby in our arms”.

Cabinet member Cllr Liz Little had fed her new baby during a recent Lichfield District Council meeting which was streamed live online.

Steve Norman

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, says he was pleased to see mother and daughter in the session.

“If a councillor’s child makes an appearance during a virtual meeting then I confess I always wave to them. “If Cllr Cross was referring to Cllr Liz Little’s baby then I was very pleased to see both mother and baby looking well at the full council meeting last month.” Cllr Steve Norman

Cllr Norman said he agreed with Conservative leader Cllr Doug Pullen that online meetings could be a way of increasing diversity amongst the ranks of elected members.

The Labour group chief said that while Staffordshire’s population was now more than 50% female, women only make up 31% of Lichfield District Council.

Cllr Cross’ email had also suggested people were only tuning in to watch the meetings because they were “better entertainment than the numerous repeat comedies” on TV during lockdown.

Cllr Norman added