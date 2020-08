Disco Fries

Food fans will be able to enjoy a tasty treat at an event in Barton-under-Needwood.

The Streat Food Social will take place at Barton Marina tomorrow (29th August).

Dishes from the likes of Gyro Guys, Disco Fries, Dick’s Smokehouse, Fat Snags and Press De Cuba will be on offer from 12pm to 6pm.

For more details visit the Streat Food Social Facebook page.