Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
HGV drivers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to be on their guard after a rise in freight crime across Staffordshire.
Police say recent weeks have seen lorries being targeted for their contents while parked up.
Chief Inspector Giles Parsons said specialist resources had been deployed to tackle the problem, but urged drivers to be alert to the threat.
“We fully appreciate the impact this type of crime has on drivers, haulage companies and businesses as a whole.
“We are fully committed to taking necessary and pro-active measures to ensure we catch those responsible – deterring them from committing further crime.
“It’s important you take the necessary precautions when parking up within our county.”Ch Insp Giles Parsons, Staffordshire Police