A Lichfield school says it will allow pupils to wear face coverings in communal areas when they return next month.

The Government carried out a u-turn on masks last week by saying students in local lockdown areas would have to wear them.

But it also gave headteachers the authority to allow them in areas without outbreaks if they wanted to.

In a letter to parents, The Friary School has said it will permit pupils to wear them if they wish to.

“The Government changed their stance on face masks – again, they have decided to pass this decision on to headteachers. “It is important to stress that face masks are not mandatory. “We have already had communication with different parents vehement that their children should or should not wear a face mask in school – we suspect this is one we cannot win on. “Having reflected on this, we would support any child wishing to wear an appropriate face covering.” The Friary School spokesperson

Although masks will be permitted, they will not be allowed in classrooms.