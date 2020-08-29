The new activity at the National Memorial Arboretum

A Second World War-themed escape activity has been launched at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Alrewas venue will give visitors the chance to solve a series of cryptic mysteries to avoid falling into the clutches of the Japanese Imperial Army.

Two different activities will take place, with Operation Uncover visitors taking part in a two-hour family-friendly mystery, while Operation Locale is designed to challenge escape room enthusiasts.

A visitor taking on the new escape challenge at the National Memorial Arboretum

Chris Ansell, head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“This exciting activity challenges participants to solve an intricate series of mind-bending puzzles while learning about the incredible stories of the people who fought for freedom in the Far East. “Our outdoor escape challenges complement other elements of our programme to commemorate VJ Day and the end of the Second World War, providing a new route for people to engage with fascinating period of modern history.” Chris Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum

Operation Locale costs £12 per team and Operation Uncover is £10. Both missions will run until 1st November.

Admission to the National Memorial Arboretum is only available by pre booking, with tickets available online.