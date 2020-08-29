Volunteers at a Lichfield museum have been thanked for their efforts to help it reopen after the coronavirus crisis.

This month has seen visitors return to Erasmus Darwin House after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Erasmus Darwin House. Picture: Bs0u10e01

A spokesperson said the efforts of volunteers had been crucial.

“While the garden was increasingly popular with tourists as lockdown began to ease, it has been wonderful in August to see visitors also returning to the museum. “All of this would not be possible without our dedicated team of volunteers who have given their time to support the museum.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

Despite reopening, Erasmus Darwin House has seen income streams continue to be hit with corporate events and weddings unable to take place “for the foreseeable future”.

But funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund has allowed the museum to reopen on a limited basis.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of the fund, said: