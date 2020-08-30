Don’t miss out!
Lichfield Cathedral has been illuminated as part of a national project.
Opening hours were extended yesterday (29th August) as part of the Cathedrals at Night initiative.
The event also saw artist-in-residence Peter Walker illuminate the exterior of Lichfield Cathedral.
The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield Cathedral, said:
“Cathedrals at Night was an opportunity for anyone who wished to experience the wonder of the cathedral ‘out of hours’.
“There is a lively hustle and bustle during the day, but the evening provides a special kind of tranquillity when the cathedral speaks in different ways.”The Very Revd Adrian Dorber