Lichfield Cathedral has been illuminated as part of a national project.

Opening hours were extended yesterday (29th August) as part of the Cathedrals at Night initiative.

The event also saw artist-in-residence Peter Walker illuminate the exterior of Lichfield Cathedral.

#yearofcathedrals with the cathedral open for visitors to take a moment in contemplation inside our remarkable cathedral – with candles gently flickering outside

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“Cathedrals at Night was an opportunity for anyone who wished to experience the wonder of the cathedral ‘out of hours’.

“There is a lively hustle and bustle during the day, but the evening provides a special kind of tranquillity when the cathedral speaks in different ways.”

