Action from Chasetown’s trip to Redditch United. Picture: Chasetown FC

Chasetown FC picked up their sixth win of their pre-season campaign with a win at Redditch United.

Scholars boss Mark Swann took a 19-man squad for the fixture, but the first half was devoid of any real clear-cut chances, Josh Cooking going closest with an effort that was blocked.

Substitute Ben Lund almost scored within minutes of his introduction to the action after seeing his side-footed effort kicked clear by the Redditch keeper.

Chasetown deservedly took the lead in the 66th minute when a defensive mix-up presented a gift-wrapped effort for Reggie Smith, who finished comfortably.

Danny O’Callaghan almost made it 2-0 when his attempt was blocked following a Jordan Evans cross.

But Chasetown did double their advantage when a corner caused a bit of pinball inside the six yard box and Tyreace Brown headed home from close range.