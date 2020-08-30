Don’t miss out!

Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to share your email address with us and Mailchimp. Privacy policy.

Lichfield City FC suffered defeat in their latest friendly outing as they went down 3-1 at Long Buckby.

The hosts took the lead when the ball was worked well into the area for Jimmy Drewitt-Smith to tuck home from close range.

Nominations close on 26th August, get yours in now!

City levelled when Matt Gardner added another to his pre-season tally with a neat strike from the edge of the box.

But the Long Buckby lead was restored when a neat move saw the keeper rounded and the ball tucked into the empty net.

The scoring was wrapped up when Drewitt-Smith added number three for the home side.

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *