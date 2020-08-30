Lichfield City FC suffered defeat in their latest friendly outing as they went down 3-1 at Long Buckby.

The hosts took the lead when the ball was worked well into the area for Jimmy Drewitt-Smith to tuck home from close range.

City levelled when Matt Gardner added another to his pre-season tally with a neat strike from the edge of the box.

But the Long Buckby lead was restored when a neat move saw the keeper rounded and the ball tucked into the empty net.

The scoring was wrapped up when Drewitt-Smith added number three for the home side.