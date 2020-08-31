Don’t miss out!

Auctioneer Richard Winterton

Business is booming for a Lichfield auction house after it enjoyed a record-breaking month.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers, based at Fradley Park, said more than 3,450 bidders had battled it out for 2,842 lots.

A Maori adze sold at auction in Lichfield

Among the items sold included a Maori Adze fetching £4,000 and a 2.58ct diamond solitaire.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“Through the hard times of covid we pulled out all the stops to adapt and evolve and I am delighted to say that we have continued to succeed and defy the odds, with record sales and a record number of house clearances too.

“We are quick and efficient selling but a huge amount of painstaking work goes on behind the scenes putting each and every sale together meticulously, whether it’s a single lot from a jewellery valuation or an entire house clearance of items of all shapes and sizes.

“It has been another record-breaking month.”

Richard Winterton

The company’s next auction will take place on 7th September.

Among the items are a 1971 Rolex Explorer watch expected to fetch £5,000 and Russian ormolu chamberlain’s key dating back to the reign of Alexander II with an estimate of £2,500.

