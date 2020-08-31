People in Lichfield are being asked to give their views on the Brexit vote as part of a research project.

The Centre for Brexit Studies, based at Birmingham City University, is hosting two online focus groups.

A spokesperson said:

“We are conducting research around the Brexit vote in Lichfield, as well as attitudes to devolution and local councils.” Centre for Brexit Studies spokesperson

The focus groups will take place at 11am on 2nd September and 4pm on 3rd September.

For more information email bethan.tolley@bcu.ac.uk.