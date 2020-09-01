The boss of a Lichfield bakery says adapting has been the key to ensuring her business survived the coronavirus crisis.

Hindleys was one of the local companies that received a retail, leisure and hospitality small business grant to help it survive the lockdown period.

Jackie Beaumont, owner of Hindley’s, said the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change in the way her company operated.

Jackie Beaumont outside Hindleys

“The grant was amazing and allowed us to quickly adapt our business. “When lockdown started, we diversified, offering home delivery options and a collection service. We did this with a skeleton staff working three days a week. “We are very lucky to have a brilliant community in Lichfield and appreciate the support of everybody at this time.” Jackie Beaumont

Hindleys is one of the businesses using the contents of a #LoveLocal resource pack from Lichfield District Council.

It includes a COVID-secure checklist, queue stickers and posters.

“It’s been great to have the support of the council and to know there is someone to help. “The #LoveLocal resources have been useful – the floor stickers are fantastic, very bold, colourful and really helpful with the queuing system. “The support and receiving the grant has allowed us to invest in the systems needed to open up the café and shop to a ‘new normal’ operation.” Jackie Beaumont

Through the Reopening High Streets Safely project, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the council is visiting local shops and businesses to offer support and make sure they are operating in a safe environment.

Companies can get more details on the #LoveLocal scheme at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/lovelocal.