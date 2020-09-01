People in Lichfield and Burntwood are able to browse the shelves at local libraries for the first time since the coronavirus crisis.

Staffordshire County Council has confirmed that browsing will be reintroduced from today (1st September).

Lichfield Library

The library service had previously been operating an order and collect service as part of a phased reopening.

But Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for libraries, said the time was right to move to the next stage of the full reopening of facilities.

“This is another step in the journey towards normality in our libraries. “Staff will be on hand to talk users through the process until they’re used to it and it will be lovely to see customers browsing books in the libraries once more. “We know how much our libraries mean to people and we’re working hard to make them as welcoming as possible.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The number of people allowed into libraries will be monitored, with visitors asked to use hand sanitiser on entry so that books do not need to be quarantined.