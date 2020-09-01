Education chiefs have hailed the efforts of schools in Lichfield and Burntwood as pupils prepare to return to class.

The coronavirus crisis forced an early pause to the last school year, but with students expected to return full time in the coming days, most will introduce new measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Class bubbles, staggered starts and one-way systems are among the changes pupils in Lichfield and Burntwood are set to experience.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Schools have been working really hard to make sure they are safe for children to return – every school is different, and will have their own individual plan that they have communicated to parents. “I know some parents might be concerned about sending their children back, but I want to reassure them that schools are pulling out all the stops to create a safe environment for their pupils, so they can get back to learning as soon as possible. “I am really proud of our schools and children under these very difficult circumstances throughout lockdown and the summer holidays. “Everyone has pulled together to make sure we can have a safe return to school, and I want to thank everybody for their hard work throughout this challenging time.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

With fewer pupils expected to travel by public transport in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the county council is also encouraging children to walk or cycle to school were possible.