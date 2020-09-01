Students at a secondary school in Lichfield have been told face coverings will be mandatory in communal areas.

Pupils across the country will be returning to class this month, with many having not attended since March.

The decision on whether or not students should wear face masks in schools has been left to headteachers by the Government.

In a letter to parents, Nether Stowe School headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said pupils would be expected to have appropriate face coverings in school.

“The Department for Education’s latest guidance made it clear that they are not making the use of face coverings mandatory for schools, but will give schools discretion on their use in communal areas and moving around school. “To this end, we will be requiring all students to be in possession of a face covering for wearing at break times and lunchtimes. “Face coverings in lessons are not recommended. “We expect students to bring their own face coverings to school as part of their mandatory equipment. “Guidance on the storing of face coverings is also clear and they should be stored in a plastic bag when not in use. Therefore, students will need to ensure they have a plastic bag with them so that they can safely store their covering when not required.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

The position on face masks comes after The Friary School told parents they would be allowed but were “not mandatory”.