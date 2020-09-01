Don’t miss out!
People in Hints will be able to raise issues of concern at a police street meeting next week.
PCSO Maggie Griffiths will at Hints Village Hall car park on School Lane from 5pm to 7pm on 9th September.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Come and discuss issues that matter to you in your community.
“It will be an ideal opportunity to meet local officers and get involved in setting police and partnership priorities.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Hope the people in Canwell are advised of this meeting they are a joint parish
