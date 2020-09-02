Audiences could soon be back at the Lichfield Garrick as the city theatre reopened its box office.

The venue has been forced to bring the curtain down on months of performances because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Lichfield Garrick

But the Garrick confirmed on social media that it had achieved the We’re Good To Go standard – an industry mark designed to reassure visitors.

The venue has also confirmed some of the steps it will take in a bid to ensure audiences can return to performances.

“As we move towards being able to reopen our theatre, we are taking important and necessary steps to becoming a COVID-secure venue. “Safety and wellbeing is our number one priority and we have therefore introduced a series of measures.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Among the steps being taken are a reduction in the number of seats to ensure social distancing is adhered to as well as introducing more frequent cleaning regimes.

Audiences will also be required to wear face mask when visiting the theatre.

The box office will initially reopen on Fridays and Saturdays during September.