Action from Chasetown’s friendly against Alvechurch. Picture: Paul Mullins

A stunning overhead kick from Joey Butlin wasn’t enough to prevent Chasetown FC from falling to defeat in their first friendly in front of their own fans.

The Scholars Ground welcomed back supporters for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began for the visit of Alvechurch.

And they were given something to cheer when a cross found Butlin who produced an acrobatic finish to beat visiting keeper Matt Sargeant.

But Alvechurch levelled in controversial circumstances. The ball struck what looked like the thigh of the Chasetown defender but the referee pointed to the spot and Kieran Cook converted the penalty to Curtis Pond’s left.

The game had turned and it was the visitors who were now very much in the ascendancy, taking the lead just before half-time when a free-kick was fired home by Jake Wakeling.

After the usual pre-season host of changes from both sides, Alvechurch added a third late on. A free-kick was flicked on and Kyle MacFarlane netted at the second attempt.