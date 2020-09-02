Bosses at a domestic abuse support service say they are preparing for a possible increase in people needing help following the reopening of schools across Lichfield and Burntwood.

New Era works with children and adults across Staffordshire affected by domestic abuse.

It operates a 24-hour helpline and live webchat, with people able to refer themselves or access support via third parties, including teachers.

With schools returning after the coronavirus forced many students to miss months of school, New Era’s head of service Chantelle Thompson said young people may be more willing to speak with teachers about incidents in recent months.

“There’s no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has brought added emotional, financial and other pressures for many families, especially in households where there’s an abusive relationship. “Domestic abuse can be an incredibly isolating experience and many people have seen their normal routes to support reduced or closed off completely due to social distancing and other regulations. “While we’ve seen an increase in enquiries in recent weeks from children and young people seeking advice and support from New Era’s specialist teams, we’re concerned there may be others who have been unable or reluctant to seek the help they need, for various reasons. “Young people who have witnessed or experienced domestic abuse often choose to confide in their teacher or other adult they trust, so returning to school might be the first opportunity they’ve had to open up. “We’re committed to working with teachers and other professionals to give any youngsters affected by domestic abuse – and their families – the right support and urge them to get in touch with us.” Chantelle Thompson, New Era

People can access New Era’s 24-hour confidential helpline for victims on 0300 303 3778. Perpetrators can also call 01785 601690 during office hours from Monday to Friday.