Lichfield City FC will kick off their 2020/21 season with two home games.

The fixture list for the Midland Football League Division One has pitted Ivor Green’s men against Kirby Muxloe on Saturday (5th September) and GNP Sports on Wednesday

The full set of September fixtures include:

12th September – Ashby Ivanhoe (A)

16th September – Cadbury Athletic (H)

19th September – Stafford Town (A) – FA Vase

21st September – Chelmsley Town (A)

26th September – Hinckley (A)

30th September – Nuneaton Griff

Other key fixtures have seen City handed a home tie against Paget Rangers on Boxing Day, with the final fixture of the season due to be a home tie against Coventry Copsewood.