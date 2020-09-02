One of the items in the Staffordshire Hoard

The Staffordshire Hoard and historic buildings are among the themes in a two month celebration of local heritage.

The Staffordshire History Festival will take place online during September and October.

As well as exhibitions, there will also be videos, quizzes and craft activities on offer as part of the event.

Other themes will include the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain and life on the Home Front.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Staffordshire is an amazing county, blessed with a rich heritage and history and our annual festival is a great opportunity to celebrate and share it. “COVID-19 has changed so many plans and affected so many events this year, but it’s great to see how adaptable our library staff and volunteers have been in pulling together a brilliant programme of engaging online content. “For many of us, our local library remains our best gateway to learning more about family or local history and the virtual library continues to promote learning and reading for pleasure. “So whether it’s the Staffordshire Hoard and the Mercian kings, or our wonderful buildings like Lichfield Cathedral, I would urge everyone to join in and share the content on social media.” Cllr Victoria Wilson

Free access to the Ancestry Library Edition website will be available for library members to access at home during September along with the online newspaper resource NewsBank.

People can follow the festival on the Staffordshire Libraries Facebook page.