Live jazz is returning to Lichfield for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began.

Lichfield Jazz have unveiled plans for four concerts before the end of the year – but audiences will be limited to 30 people because of social distancing.

Nick Dewhurst

The Cathedral Hotel will welcome the Nick Dewhurst Quartet on 23rd September, before the Tom Lindsay Trio play on 21st October.

The Tim Amman X-tet will be in the city on 18th November, before the Lichfield Jazz Mini Christmas Special takes place on 16th December.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.