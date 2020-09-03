Van drivers in Burntwood are being warned to be on their guard after a rise in thefts in recent weeks.

Police say the number of vehicle they have received “a number of reports” of thefts of and from vans in the town.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“We would remind owners to ensure that your vehicle is locked and items inside are out of sight and valuables are removed. “Where possible, consider investing in extra security such as stop locks and enhanced immobilisers and alarms.” PCSO Leon Worden

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call police on 101.