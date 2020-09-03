We need you to accept cookies

We use some cookies to understand how people use the site. This is critical to our success as an independent news publisher. Without stats on how many people visit, we can't price the modest adverts we sell to only local businesses to pay our costs. We're entirely volunteer-run, doing this in our spare time but there are costs we need to pay and the few adverts we get help to cover those. Please support your local independent news provider and allow cookies so that we can continue to provide this valuable, entirely free, service. Feel free to review our privacy policy and contact us if you have any concerns.