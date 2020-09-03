Don’t miss out!
Chasetown FC have bolstered their ranks with the signing of winger Kieron Berry.
The former Rushall Olympic and Walsall Wood man has been with Mark Swann’s side during their pre-season campaign.
A Chasetown spokesperson said:
“Kieron has made some impressive recent displays in pre-season.
“Manager Mark Swann is pleased to get this one over the line and we’re sure he will be warmly welcomed to Church Street.”Chasetown FC spokesperson