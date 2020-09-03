Don’t miss out!

City Corner Cafe

A Lichfield business says it has been targeted by thieves.

City Corner Cafe on Bore Street says it will be shut today (3rd September) after discovering damage caused by the raiders.

In a statement, the owners said:

“Unfortunately, City Corner Cafe will not be opening after a few days being closed – we have come back to find some scumbags have decided to break in, cause damage and take equipment which we now need to replace.

“We will be reopening on Friday at 9am as we will not let these scum beat us.”

City Corner Cafe spokesperson

