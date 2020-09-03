An artist’s impression of the new Central England Co-operative store on Boley Park

A Lichfield supermarket is moving to a temporary location while work is completed on a revamp as part of a £3million project.

Central England Co-op’s Boley Park confirmed a site alongside the existing store will be used from 14th September to allow the in-store changes to take place.

Drivers will also see the on site petrol station shut for four weeks from the same date.

Store manager Jamie Joyce said:

“We are all really excited that this major revamp is progressing quickly and have heard some great feedback from our customers and members. “However, to ensure we can complete the work as soon as possible, we will be relocating to a temporary store next door to where our current store is to allow for our new flagship shop to be built. “The improvement works will also see our petrol filling station close for four weeks. We know that this may impact many of our customers but we just want them to know that the short term disruption will be well worth the wait when the work is completed. “Despite this disruption, we will be open throughout the works to ensure our communities are served and will keep everyone up to date with the latest news via in-store messaging, posters and local announcements.” Jamie Joyce

The £3million project includes the brand new store, revamped petrol station, a large unit that will house a gym and two further retail units.

Other new features will include a new car park layout, including wider spaces, improved lighting and walkways, a new car wash, electric charging points for cars and a bike repair station.

If work goes as planned, it is hoped that the new store will open in November, with the additional units built afterwards.