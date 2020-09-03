Chief Inspector Mark Ward

Lichfield’s new policing commander says he is “excited” to get started in his new role.

Chief Inspector Mark Ward will take on the role at the head of the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

The position became vacant following the move of Mark Smith to Staffordshire Police’s operations department.

Ch Insp Ward moved to the force in 2017, having previously served for 20 years with West Midlands Police.