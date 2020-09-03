Don’t miss out!
Lichfield’s new policing commander says he is “excited” to get started in his new role.
Chief Inspector Mark Ward will take on the role at the head of the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).
The position became vacant following the move of Mark Smith to Staffordshire Police’s operations department.
Ch Insp Ward moved to the force in 2017, having previously served for 20 years with West Midlands Police.
“I feel incredibly proud to make this move and serve the one, true city of Staffordshire.
“I am new to Lichfield but I’m incredibly excited in getting to know the area and communities, working closely with an excellent and talented team of officers and staffs.
“We will be engaging and working with partners to ensure your concerns are listened to, tackling any local issues in the process.”Chief Inspector Mark Ward