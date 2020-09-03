Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Passengers in Lichfield are being urged to check their journeys ahead of the introduction of a new timetable.
West Midlands Railway will be increasing the number of cross city line services from three to four trains an hour on the majority of the route from Sunday (6th September).
The move is in response to increasing demand following the coronavirus lockdown – and will also see more six carriage trains used.
Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:
“We’re urging our customers travelling from Sunday onwards to check their journeys carefully as their train times may have changed.
“This timetable is the most significant step up in our capacity since lockdown. We’re adding thousands of extra seats to give our customers the space to travel with confidence.
“We’ve taken all the aspects which made our lockdown timetable work so well and expanded them as increasing numbers of customers continue returning to the railway.
“This simpler timetable will be more reliable for passengers with longer trains to help social distancing.”Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway