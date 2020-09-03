Passengers in Lichfield are being urged to check their journeys ahead of the introduction of a new timetable.

West Midlands Railway will be increasing the number of cross city line services from three to four trains an hour on the majority of the route from Sunday (6th September).

The move is in response to increasing demand following the coronavirus lockdown – and will also see more six carriage trains used.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said: