Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Tributes have been paid following the death of a former chairman of Lichfield District Council.
Tony Nichols served as Longdon ward councillor from 1986 to 2002.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“It was with great sadness that I heard the news that the former councillor, Tony Nichols, has died.
“Tony served for many years. He sat on a number of committees during his terms, but will be most remembered for his service representing the council as chairman from 1999 to 2000.
“I would like to send my condolences to Tony’s family and friends at this difficult time.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council