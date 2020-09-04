Campaigners say they won’t give up the battle to prevent a piece of land in Lichfield from being built on.

A petition with more than 1,100 names has been presented to Lichfield District Council over the green space at Netherstowe.

Land at Netherstowe

Proposals have been drawn up for eight one-bedroom apartments on the site.

The land was earmarked for sale along with a plot at Leyfields – but a report to Lichfield District Council’s cabinet next week says there has been “an anticipated delay in the sale” of both sites.

Daniel Floyd, who launched the petition against the Netherstowe development, said campaigners were keen to ensure the land was not used for housing.

“The sale of the triangle of land at Netherstowe was proposed back in 2018. “We now have over 1,000 signatures which will spare a cabinet officer to undergo a report. “This is a step in the right direction. However, we will still have a fight on our hand when it goes to planning but will not stop until we are assured this land is not built on and is protected as public open space” Daniel Floyd

Mr Floyd said that there were more suitable sites elsewhere in the city for housing.