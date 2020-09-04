More details have been revealed about the plans for reopening the Lichfield Garrick.

The venue has been shut since the coronavirus crisis, although a partial reopening of the box office has now begun.

The Lichfield Garrick

And now bosses at the theatre have confirmed cinema screenings will resume from 18th September, with live shows beginning again from 1st November.

Karen Foster, chief executive at the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“The team and I are delighted to be opening the box office and welcoming patrons back to their much loved theatre. “With new and rescheduled shows, this winter season will bring joy to the end of a very unusual year. “We would like to thank our audiences who have been so supportive and to remind everyone that the best way to support our theatre right now is to purchase tickets for future performances.” Karen Foster, Lichfield Garrick

Tony Christie

A number of shows cancelled between March and October have already been rescheduled, including Tony Christie and Suggs.

New shows have also been added to the schedule, including an appearance by magician Tom Brace, TV historian Lucy Worsley and The Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre.

Cinema screenings will include The New Mutants and concert performances by Andre Rieu and Alfie Boe.

For booking details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.