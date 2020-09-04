Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood could be eligible for a grant of up to £3,000 to boost the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub has launched two funds from a total pot of £872,000, to help support small to medium businesses (SMEs).

Companies where trade is 100% business to business can apply to the SME Restart Programme, with those located in a tourist area and dependent on visitors can apply to the Kickstarting Tourism Programme.

Nicola Kent, growth hub manager, said:

“We are pleased to have been able to support Staffordshire businesses throughout the pandemic and we are thrilled to have this European Regional Development Fund money at a time when it couldn’t be more vital for many businesses, especially those in the tourism sector. “We hope these small grants will help our economy to recover and enable businesses to bounce back stronger than ever. “The funding will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, so I would urge businesses to complete the expression of interest form online.” Nicola Kent, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub

Businesses can use the funding to seek professional advice or purchase small pieces of equipment or technology that will assist them in their economic recovery.

Andrea Sammons, senior marketing officer for Enjoy Staffordshire, said:

“Tourism contributes £1.85billion per year to Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent’s economy, as well as providing over 32,000 jobs. “These grants can make all the difference for many small and micro tourism, hospitality and leisure businesses such as B&Bs, tea rooms and small visitor attractions. “The funds can be used for HR, accountants, legal, financial, digital or sector specialists, as well as to develop innovative delivery in a socially distanced economy, for example, new ways of delivering cultural events and festivals that are so critical to the visitor experience.” Andrea Sammons, Enjoy Staffordshire

For more details visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/smeandtourismrestartgrants.