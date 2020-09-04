Lichfield District Council House

Councillors in Lichfield and Burntwood have been told they must declare if they are members of the freemasons.

The update was given to members of Lichfield District Council by monitoring officer Christie Tims.

Her email revealed that councillors should be able to “declare all of their associations with confidence and without fear of prejudice”.

The monitoring officer added that she could see “no reason” for members not to declare their membership.

She told Lichfield Live that recording the information would avoid potential conflicts of interest.

“We have written to all district councillors to confirm that if they are freemasons, they should declare membership of their freemason lodge on the register of interests and disclose if they come into contact with a lodge member while conducting council business as a personal interest. “This will help to make sure conflicts of interest do not arise and that council business is conducted in an open and transparent way.” Christie Tims, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Brad Westwood, Labour member for Boney Hay and Central ward, said he was pleased to see the council making it a requirement for membership of the organisation to be declared.