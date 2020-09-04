Don’t miss out!
Councillors in Lichfield and Burntwood have been told they must declare if they are members of the freemasons.
The update was given to members of Lichfield District Council by monitoring officer Christie Tims.
Her email revealed that councillors should be able to “declare all of their associations with confidence and without fear of prejudice”.
The monitoring officer added that she could see “no reason” for members not to declare their membership.
She told Lichfield Live that recording the information would avoid potential conflicts of interest.
“We have written to all district councillors to confirm that if they are freemasons, they should declare membership of their freemason lodge on the register of interests and disclose if they come into contact with a lodge member while conducting council business as a personal interest.
“This will help to make sure conflicts of interest do not arise and that council business is conducted in an open and transparent way.”Christie Tims, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Brad Westwood, Labour member for Boney Hay and Central ward, said he was pleased to see the council making it a requirement for membership of the organisation to be declared.
“I believe transparency and openness is vital to good governance, and part of the Seven Principles of Public Life.
“Having received news that there are some members who have not declared their memberships of outside bodies in their registry of interests, I would think it best practice to acknowledge and publish all such details to the public.
“If there is no ill doing, there should be no reason to hide such matters.”Cllr Brad Westwood, Lichfield District Council
Sounds like someone got black balled and didn’t get in. If the council got their thumbs out of their posteriors and did their jobs they were elected to do instead of worrying about who and who’s not a freemason. Then lichfield would be a better place. And not Staffordshires forgotten city.
So a councilor who is a member of WWF or BASC etc etc has to log it in the records. Then the anti this anti that brigade will know who to target.
About time too! It’s just so dodgy that such memberships should remain secret.
I nearly got in at Hendon.
Thought declaration of interests included “all associations & memberships, etc”. It does elsewhere! & is updated annually. So LDC need to catch up.
Nod, nod, wink, wink, say no more…know what I mean?
Perhaps the Masons on LDC should wear their full regalia during the video meetings? Kill two birds with one stone, we can easily identify the Masons and I’m sure Cllr Cross would like how smartly turned out they all are without a woman or child in sight.
In respect of full openness, I am not a Mason but some of my closest friends are.
Great idea, let’s see who gets out of it, and they will
Unreal!!
Why is it not crucial they have to declare this at the point of their submission as a candidate ???
Thin end of the wedge , next all Jews , mussies and Druids , then left handed ,ginger haired etc,etc . Where will it end with these PC idiots.
If the people who see it as a problem took the time and effort to understand what Freemasonry is about they might realise that a basic tenet of the Craft is NOT to use membership to personal advancement to the detriment of non members, by a solemn oath. Shouldnt our elected councillors be spending their time more productively? Or is that the people who are wasting time looking for ‘reds under the beds’ are being paid from council tax payers contributions. Shameful either way.
